3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.14

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 25686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.