3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 59.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after buying an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $173.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $167.24 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.