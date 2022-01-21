$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $4.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.24 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.78. 128,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $598.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.72. The company has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.