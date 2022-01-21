43,040 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

