46,255 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. GXO Logistics makes up about 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $7,724,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.71. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.