$524.29 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post sales of $524.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Novavax reported sales of $279.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. 73,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,410. Novavax has a 52 week low of $89.12 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $2,782,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

