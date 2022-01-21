5,790 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $250.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.56. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

