58,553 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

