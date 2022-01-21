58,670 Shares in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Adagene as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adagene by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Adagene by 280.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adagene from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adagene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of ADAG opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Adagene Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

