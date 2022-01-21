60 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $476.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.24 and a 200-day moving average of $501.09. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.