$643.17 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report sales of $643.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $625.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $530.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

