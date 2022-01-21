6,916 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Waters by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $316.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.13. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

