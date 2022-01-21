$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $7.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of Nokia stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 64,051,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,443,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

