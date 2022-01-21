76,815 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.15% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arvinas by 101.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 110.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arvinas by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 31.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,617 shares of company stock worth $40,181,588 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

