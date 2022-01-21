7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,487,372 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £13.61 million and a PE ratio of -4.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.67.

About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

