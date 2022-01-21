8,531 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.51 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

