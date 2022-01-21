8X8 PROTOCOL Price Down 7.7% This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $601,245.51 and approximately $214,672.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000736 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004436 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

