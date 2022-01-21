$91.78 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $91.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $95.97 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $47.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $319.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $322.03 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 421,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 378,700 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $397.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

