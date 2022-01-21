9,978 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.67 and a beta of 0.85. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

