a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.10.
Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $6.62 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,377,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
