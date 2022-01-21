a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $6.62 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,377,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.