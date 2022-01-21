A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,739,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after buying an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,866. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.