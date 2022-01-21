AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $125,469.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

