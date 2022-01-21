Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $56,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after acquiring an additional 472,508 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Abiomed by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after purchasing an additional 120,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day moving average of $336.95.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

