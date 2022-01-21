Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $7.17. Absci shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 3,240 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $17,175,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $21,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

