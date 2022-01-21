Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,536 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,170,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.