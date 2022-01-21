Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 668 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ opened at $127.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.06. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $127.08 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

