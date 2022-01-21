Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.88 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 917,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after acquiring an additional 674,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 183,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

