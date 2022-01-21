Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stryker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 28.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $132,245,000 after buying an additional 111,763 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Stryker by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 63,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.59.

SYK opened at $257.02 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

