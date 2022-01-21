Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $161,210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 200.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx stock opened at $250.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

