Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,774 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

