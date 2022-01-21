Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 67,457 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 67,457 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in eBay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in eBay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

