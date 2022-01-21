Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS remained flat at $$10.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,726. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $612.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.