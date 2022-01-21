Actinium Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Actinium has a market cap of $347,521.26 and approximately $25,628.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,252,000 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.