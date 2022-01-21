Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after buying an additional 395,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,181,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 172,786 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,969,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after buying an additional 269,028 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after buying an additional 180,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 339.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 1,483,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

