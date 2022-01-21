Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Shares Up 22.2%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 49,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 39,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.09.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

