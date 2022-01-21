Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 8th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646,661 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,138 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Adobe were worth $372,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Adobe stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.36. 70,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,709. The firm has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $598.13 and a 200 day moving average of $617.72. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

