Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $229.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

