Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1058057008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.07).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.43. The stock has a market cap of £6.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

Advance Energy Company Profile (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.