Advantage Energy’s (AAV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lowered Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.45.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.19. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$8.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

