Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,025 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 217.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 109.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI opened at $155.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $203.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. Herc’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.