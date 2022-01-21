Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 977 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 51,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE:NFG opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

