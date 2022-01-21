Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 389,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

NYSE GDDY opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

