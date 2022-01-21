Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,666 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 163.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,102 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,439,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $50.10 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,990 shares of company stock valued at $478,592 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

