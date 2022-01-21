Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,496 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMT. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

