Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 19,370 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

