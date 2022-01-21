Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

BLOK stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.