Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Lowered to €174.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €177.00 ($201.14) to €174.00 ($197.73) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANNSF. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $140.96 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day moving average is $159.90.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.