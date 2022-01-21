AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

AerCap stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AerCap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244,166 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,556 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,318,000 after acquiring an additional 147,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

