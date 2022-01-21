Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $105.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Barclays from $180.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.19.

AFRM opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.13.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $113,663,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

