Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 5.76% of Agilysys worth $74,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $906.42 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

